HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

