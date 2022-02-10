Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,859 shares.The stock last traded at $369.00 and had previously closed at $368.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.02. The company has a market cap of $785.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

