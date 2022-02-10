HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $26,695,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $13,045,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,535,000.

