Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.28).

LON HOC opened at GBX 102.26 ($1.38) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 236.60 ($3.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

