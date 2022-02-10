HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Jay C. Iseman Sells 2,904 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 220,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

