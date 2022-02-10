Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.