Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.21 $113.40 million $3.47 12.33

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99% Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howard Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.91, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

