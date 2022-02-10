HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HP stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

