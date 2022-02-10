Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.