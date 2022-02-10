Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,850 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

