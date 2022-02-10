Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,477,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

