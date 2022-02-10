Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $269.48 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

