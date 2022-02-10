Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.4% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total transaction of $362,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $263.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

