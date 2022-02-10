Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 27,239 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

