HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

HSBA opened at GBX 556.90 ($7.53) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 566.15 ($7.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.87.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

