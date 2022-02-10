Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

