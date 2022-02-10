HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $562.00. 83,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.86. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $773.36.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.