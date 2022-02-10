HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $562.00. 83,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.86. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $773.36.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.