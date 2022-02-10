Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

