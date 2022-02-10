Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of eXp World at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $465,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,300 shares of company stock worth $14,703,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

