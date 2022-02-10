Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.39 Million Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,534 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.64% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,656,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $481,000.

JOFF stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

