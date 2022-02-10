Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

