Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 3,213 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 4.78% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $85,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth about $850,000.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

