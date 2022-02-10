Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 57,530 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 4.44% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,321,000.

ACAH stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

