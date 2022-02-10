Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $131.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.66.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.