Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,705 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $63,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

