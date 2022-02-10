I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $64.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,394,691 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

