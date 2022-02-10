i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $26.50 at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.50 to $26.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.10 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $842.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

