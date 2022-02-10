Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

