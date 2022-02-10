ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.86.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

