IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDACORP stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

