IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 5.2%

IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSE:IDW)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. 126,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 27,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDW Media stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSE:IDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of IDW Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

