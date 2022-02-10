II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS.

IIVI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,854. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

