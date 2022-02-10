Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of IMGO opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Imago BioSciences Inc has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,709,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.