Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 565,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.