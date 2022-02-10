Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.
INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Infosys stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 565,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
