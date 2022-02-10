Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,776,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $183,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

