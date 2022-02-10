Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.36) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.36). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.36), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.
Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)
