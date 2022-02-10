InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Trading 1.3% Higher

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.51). 117,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 99,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.88.

In related news, insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 376,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £131,879.65 ($178,336.24).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

