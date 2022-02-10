Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 15,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000.

