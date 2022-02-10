Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.
Shares of INVA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
