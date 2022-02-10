Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

Shares of INVA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviva stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Innoviva worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

