Insider Buying: Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) insider Piers Lewis acquired 75,000 shares of Aurumin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$12,375.00 ($8,776.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Get Aurumin alerts:

About Aurumin

Aurumin Limited explores for gold properties. The company primarily focuses on exploring the Mt Dimer project consisting of approximately 290 square kilometers of tenements, which include 11 granted and 5 applications; and Mount Palmer project comprising 136 square kilometers of tenements that cover 5 granted and 2 applications located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.