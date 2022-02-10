Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys 2,765 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

