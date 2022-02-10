Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys 17,566 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

