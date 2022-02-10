Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 27,653 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 27,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $355,894.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

