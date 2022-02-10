Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $114,549.36.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 897,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,761. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

