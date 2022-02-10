Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Sells $39,004.95 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.
EVH opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
