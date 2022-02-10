Insider Selling: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 4,771 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,226. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

