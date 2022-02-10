Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $84,777.52 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMBF opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

