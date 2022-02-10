Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.650-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.89. 9,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $4,886,635 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

