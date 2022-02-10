Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $238.38 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

