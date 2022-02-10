Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.44

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$178.44 and last traded at C$177.87, with a volume of 142627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$165.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 11.0568592 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

